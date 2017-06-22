1 injured when Miami Fire Rescue truck driving with lights and sirens collides with car

A Miami Fire Rescue Truck on its way to an emergency call with lights and sirens blaring collided with a Toyota Corolla “when it turned into their path” Thursday, according to Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll.
The impact of the crash, which happened on Northwest 54th Street and 13th Avenue in Liberty City at about 5 p.m., forced both vehicles into the side of a building before they came to rest on the street.
The driver of the Corolla, who was not named, was taken to a nearby hospital with minor injuries, Carroll said.
The three paramedics on truck 26 were not injured.
Friday afternoon, Miami police were still investigating the cause of the crash. Detectives are examining evidence from the scene, including possible video footage of the accident, to determine who should be cited with a ticket or if charges will be filed, said police spokesman Christopher Bess.
Comments