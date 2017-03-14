Want a divorce? Judge offers help to wife of fired teacher accused of sex with teen

A former Miami Edison High School physical education teacher and football coach faced a judge on Tuesday over charges of having a sexual relationship with a teenager.
But the judge had a question for the coach’s wife:
“You’re still his wife with these charges?” said Miami-Dade Circuit Judge Mindy Glazer, seen in court video at Napolean Joseph’s bond hearing by Miami Herald news partner CBS4. “You want the paper for divorce court? I’ll give it to you.”
Joseph, 37, was arrested Monday after a student told police she had an affair with him in his classroom earlier in the year.
According to Joseph’s police report, the 18-year-old student — 17 at the time — told detectives she performed oral sex on Joseph twice inside classroom T301 and she sent him “explicit sexual photos of herself to the defendant’s cell phone.”
Miami-Dade Public Schools on Tuesday said that Joseph, who was hired by the district as a paraprofessional in August 2004 and as a P.E. teacher in June 2016, had been at Edison for his tenure with the district. The allegations surfaced in February, the district said.
“We removed him from the work site and promptly terminated him,” school spokeswoman Daisy Gonzalez-Diego said.
On Monday, Joseph went to the police station for an interview.
“The defendant admitted that as a former teacher it was wrong to engage in oral sex with a student,” an officer wrote in his report.
Miami Herald staff writer Kyra Gurney contributed to this report.
