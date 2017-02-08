Once wanted by many schools for football. Now, wanted for murder.

A year ago, the main question about Antione Webster was whether the three-star University of Massachusetts football recruit from American High would be in school for the 2016-17 academic year.
Now, the main question about Webster, 18, comes from Miami-Dade police: Where is the suspect in the Jan. 18 murder of North Dade’s Jerald Griffin?
Wednesday’s flier alerting the public that police wanted Webster, the brother of Denver Broncos defensive back Kayvon Webster, for second-degree murder described him as “armed and dangerous.” When Webster signed a scholarship with UMass as a defensive back, the school described him as 6-0, 185. He never enrolled.
Griffin could be described as a man who loved to fish. So much so, the poster for his funeral listed his birthdate as “Born for the Sea” and his date of death as “Angler’s Heaven.”
The 23-year-old was fatally shot at the corner of Northwest 77th Terrace and 13th Court just before 4:30 p.m. and just after the school zone lights stopped flashing around nearby Liberty City schools.
While sharing Wednesday’s flier on Facebook, one young woman claimed the shooting happened behind her house and Griffin was shot off his bicycle. A few posters proclaimed Webster’s innocence, including one who wrote, “He ain’t kill nobody. He was home.”
Anyone with information is asked to contact Miami-Dade homicide detective Jessica Alvarez at 305-471-2400; Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or via the website. Tips leading to Webster’s arrest can be eligible for a reward up to $3,000.
