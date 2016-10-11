Parents found unconscious with toddler and infant in back seat of car

On Tuesday morning, a couple were found unconscious in a car in the southbound center lane of Northwest Seventh Avenue, near Northwest 77th Street. The couple’s two children, ages 2 years old and 2 months old, were found in the back seat, appearing to be hungry and soiled, police said.
Miami police charged Carlos A. Roboyras-Rodrigues, 35, of Hollywood, with child neglect and driving with a suspended license. The woman, Catherine Lobb, 26, of Miami Beach, was charged with child neglect and letting an unauthorized operator drive.
According to the police report, Miami Fire Rescue banged on the windows of the blue Hyundai Sonata around 9 a.m. to wake the unresponsive couple. When they awakened, firefighters opened the door and found the car still in drive. They also found a toddler and an infant.
After firefighters put the car in park and turned off the ignition, Roboyras-Rodrigues exited the vehicle but was “unsteady on his feet and disoriented.” The police report said the man and woman had bloodshot eyes and constricted pupils and woke up in a daze, unaware of their surroundings.
Firefighters performed an evaluation that checked for vital signs, but no medical treatment was given.
Miami Fire Rescue Capt. Ignatius Carroll said investigators are unsure if a drug overdose occurred.
“It’s kind of difficult to determine what causes a person to go unconscious until [he’s] been evaluated at a medical facility,” he said.
The couple were booked at Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center.
A record check later revealed that the driver, Roboyras-Rodrigues, had four suspensions on his license.
Police called the Florida Department of Children and Families, who took custody of the children.
This is the second time in a month that a baby has been found in a back seat of a car in South Florida with a couple who were incoherent when police found them. That baby, too, was 2 months old.
Miami-Dade police and fire officials have witnessed a spike in opioid abuse, stemming from Fentanyl, a synthetic narcotic painkiller that has flooded the market through pipelines from China and Mexico.
