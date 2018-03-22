Fire in Saks Fifth Avenue restaurant fills Brickell City Centre with smoke

A fire at Brickell City Centre filled the mall with smoke Thursday afternoon, causing parts of the mall to be evacuated.
A spokesperson for Swire Properties, owner of Brickell City Centre, e-mailed The Miami Herald that the smoke came from “a small grease fire” in the kitchen of Casa Tua, a restaurant inside Saks Fifth Avenue.
“It was quickly contained and put out within 10 minutes by the fire department,” the e-mail read. “Following advice from the fire department and building security, guests and staff have since returned to Brickell City Centre, which is fully operational.”
Fire at Brickell City Centre. #BrickellCityCentre #MiamiNews pic.twitter.com/sjJ0K8P5Mk— Christian Tojil (@ChristianTojil) March 22, 2018
This is a breaking news story and will be updated as more is learned.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
