Fire doused at under-construction Panorama tower, Miami’s tallest, in Brickell

Miami firefighters doused a fire that broke out Friday evening on the 68th floor of Miami’s tallest building, a Brickell apartment tower that’s still under construction, a department spokesman said. There were no injuries reported.
A 911 caller reported billowing smoke and flames shooting out of the side of the Panorama tower shortly before 7 p.m., fire department spokesman Lt. Ignatius Carroll said.
When fire crews arrived at the building, 1101 Brickell Ave., they were taken up to the 60th floor by construction workers, then had to “hump it up” stairs to the 68th floor to reach the fire, Carroll said. Because a fire-suppression system is already in place at the tower, firefighters were able to pump water up to put the flames out.
The cause of the fire, which Carroll said was worsened by high winds, is unknown and under investigation, he said. There was no construction work underway at the time the fire broke out, Carroll added. He had no details on the extent of damage.
Eight trucks and 35 firefighters responded to the call.
Just earlier Friday, the tower’s developers, the Hollo family’s Florida East Coast Realty, had announced that Panorama had surpassed the Four Seasons tower on Brickell to become Miami’s tallest skyscraper. Construction of Panorama, which will encompass apartments, a hotel, medical offices and high-end retail, was scheduled to top off at 83 stories later this year.
A spokeswoman for the project did not return a phone message Friday evening.
The Panorama tower sits on a pedestal on Brickell Bay Drive, behind a much shorter existing building that fronts directly on Brickell Avenue.
