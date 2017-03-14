Two boats charred, building destroyed when fire breaks out at marina on Miami River

0:45 These thieves case a Collins Ave Condo, then steal $11k motorcycle Pause

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

1:24 Mr. Wilson, the rescue dog, finds a home in Broward

1:25 Miami cop charged with stealing from drivers

1:37 City of Miami cop busted for stealing from driver

2:22 What are the big unanswered questions in climate science?

2:19 MiamiCentral train station begins to take shape

8:59 A diamond to help traffic flow? The newly designed Diverging Diamond Interchange

1:17 White House: Updates to immigration ban to allow permanent residents into U.S. without waiver