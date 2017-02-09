Camillus House ending daytime showers, meals for homeless amid funding cuts

2:08 Critics thrown out of the County Commission chambers Pause

1:29 Pot-bellied pig on the loose at Texas gas station

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

0:49 Report: Marlins have ‘handshake agreement’ to sell team

1:48 Celebrating the end of chemotherapy

2:19 Warren: Shocked to find 'truth was out of order' on the Senate floor

2:24 Offshore corporations: The secret shell game

1:04 Burglars foiled by store's impact-resistant glass

8:16 Pat Riley discusses Shaquille O'Neal's Heat career