Metromover crashes into 2 construction workers on lift in downtown Miami

Two construction workers on a boom lift were seriously injured early Wednesday when they were struck by a Metromover car.
Miami-Dade police said one of the workers died from his injuries. The other is in stable condition, according to Miami Fire Rescue.
The two workers were taken to Ryder Trauma Center at Jackson Memorial Hospital.
“When we arrived, they were already on the ground,” Miami Fire Rescue spokesman Capt. Ignatius Carroll told reporters.
UPDATE CityofMiamiFire: both injured construction workers appeared to be using safety equip when metromover hit elevated bucket they were in pic.twitter.com/7vKo1dfQ5O— Erica Rakow (@EricaRakow) February 8, 2017
The accident happened at Northwest Fifth Street and First Avenue around 1 a.m. Wednesday.
Miami-Dade Transit issued an alert Wednesday that Metromover’s inner loop. The agency will run buses between Government Center and Miami Avenue.
The Omni and Brickell loops of Metromover, the driverless light rail system, are not affected and running as usual.
Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Transit are investigating.
This report will be updated as more information becomes available.
#BREAKING @MiamiDadePD confirms 1 of the construction workers died from his injuries. 2nd victim is in stable condition. #metromover #Miami pic.twitter.com/suRLoRKP8y— Vanessa Morales (@NewsDeskChica) February 8, 2017
Comments