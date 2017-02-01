Downtown Miami

February 1, 2017 8:14 PM

He first heard a pop and then saw smoke, flames as metal pile catches fire in Miami

By Carli Teproff

An employee of a metal company in Allapattah was using heavy machinery to flatten a pile of scraps when he heard a pop.

Then came the smoke and flames, according to Miami Fire Rescue.

Crews arrived to find a large pile of metal on fire at Paz Metal Transfer, 1325 NW 21st St., just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.

It took 20 minutes for firefighters to quell the flames. Everyone was evacuated and no injuries were reported.

The cause of the fire is under investigation.

