He first heard a pop and then saw smoke, flames as metal pile catches fire in Miami

An employee of a metal company in Allapattah was using heavy machinery to flatten a pile of scraps when he heard a pop.
Then came the smoke and flames, according to Miami Fire Rescue.
Crews arrived to find a large pile of metal on fire at Paz Metal Transfer, 1325 NW 21st St., just before 1:30 p.m. Wednesday.
It took 20 minutes for firefighters to quell the flames. Everyone was evacuated and no injuries were reported.
The cause of the fire is under investigation.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
Comments