Man refuses to be removed from Biscayne Bay after driving off MacArthur Causeway

Rescue workers pulled a man from the car he had driven into Biscayne Bay from the MacArthur Causeway near Jungle Island late Thursday afternoon.
Authorities said just before 5 p.m., a man pulled a white SUV onto the gravelled terrain on the northwest end of Watson Island, a fishing spot where the road turns around. The man then drove into the water, leaving behind tire tracks that marked his path into the bay.
A Venetian Causeway bridge tender saw the car go into the water and alerted authorities via marine radio.
Marine patrol officers who had just finished a training exercise nearby quickly rushed to the SUV that was floating in the water.
“This was such a quick rescue operation,” said Capt. Ignatius Carroll of Miami Fire Rescue. “He wasn’t even wet.”
Multiple officers broke through a sunroof to reach the driver, who refused to be pulled out. Police said they believe he wanted to hurt himself.
No one else was in the car, and the driver was taken to Jackson Memorial Hospital for further evaluation.
By about 6:30 p.m., police were working on removing the vehicle from the water.
