‘Dangerous duo’ may be responsible for several Brickell armed robberies

Miami police are looking for a man and woman who detectives say may be behind at least two armed robberies, including one that left a man wounded.
In the most recent incident, which happened at about 10:30 p.m. Oct. 12, police say three friends were walking in the area of 110 Southwest 12th Street — not far from the Brickell Metromover Station — when a man approached them and demanded their belongings. That’s when he began to shoot, police say. One of the three people was shot several times, and suffered non life-threatening injuries.
The robber then grabbed whatever he could including a backpack and got into a waiting silver Chrysler, police said.
The man was described as being slim, clean shaven, approximately 5 feet, 8 inches to 5 feet, 11 inches tall and was last seen wearing a hooded black shirt, black pants and black shoes, according to police. The getaway driver was not seen.
The description of the suspects and the getaway car led detectives to believe that the same duo was responsible for a robbery a week earlier.
At about 12:15 a.m. Oct. 5, police responded to Southwest First Avenue and 12th Street, not far from the first robbery, after learning that a duo robbed a woman at gunpoint.
Police say a man, who held a gun, threatened the woman while a female accomplice tugged at her purse. After getting the bag, both robbers jumped into a silver Chrysler and took off.
In this case, the man was described as being slim, 23 to 25 years old, clean shaven and about 5 feet, 9 inches to 5 feet, 10 inches tall. He was seen wearing a dark hat, T-shirt and pants. The woman was described as being 21 to 23 years old, approximately 5-feet 4-inches to 5-feet 5-inches tall. She was seen wearing dark shorts and a T-shirt.
“Detectives wholeheartedly believe the duo may be the suspects in other open cases,” said Kenia Fallat, a spokeswoman for Miami police. “This dangerous duo is considered armed and dangerous and bringing them to justice is paramount.”
Anyone with information is asked to call Miami Police Department’s Homicide Unit at 305-603-6350 or Miami-Dade Crime Stoppers at 305-471-TIPS.
Carli Teproff: 305-376-3587, @CTeproff
