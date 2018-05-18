Who is Jonathan Oddi, the man shot after ranting and firing shots at Trump National Doral?

The man accused of firing inside Trump National Doral Miami resort has been identified as 42-year-old Jonathan Oddi.

On social media, Oddi lists himself as a fitness instructor, real-estate investor and manager at Pegasus, a business dealing in minerals and gemstones. Oddi lived a few miles away at a rental complex, 8100 NW 53rd St. He appears to be from South Africa.

SHARE COPY LINK A man ranting about President Donald Trump and holding a large American flag walked into the lobby of Trump National Resort in Doral early Friday morning, laid the flag down on the main counter and began firing rounds. Reliable News Media

SIGN UP

Help us deliver journalism that makes a difference in our community. Our journalism takes a lot of time, effort, and hard work to produce. If you read and enjoy our journalism, please consider subscribing today. SUBSCRIBE TODAY

Miami-Dade's police director said Oddi removed a flag from the back of the property and entered the lobby early Friday morning shouting "anti-Trump rhetoric," later shooting into the ceiling and chandeliers as officer rushed in. Five officers fired their weapons, Perez said, and Oddi suffered multiple gunshot wounds to the legs.

Detectives are now trying to figure out Oddi's motivations. His online public postings provide few clues.

In an Instagram post, he posted a meme from Turning Point USA, a right-wing conservative group. The meme contrasts a U.S. soldier with NFL quarterback Colin Kaepernick, who famously knelt during the national anthem to protest police brutality.

Instagram

"colín worries he doesn’t have a nfl career and kneels for popularity," Oddi wrote in his Oct. 26 Instagram post.

Records show no arrests in Miami-Dade County.



