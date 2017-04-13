Trump’s Doral golf resort owes Miami paint store chain over $300,000, court rules

A Wednesday ruling by Florida’s Third District Court of Appeal rejected Trump National Doral’s attempt to get out of paying a Miami paint store chain over $315,000.
In July, Miami-Dade Circuit Court Judge Jorge Cueto ruled in favor of The Paint Stop, which claimed it was still owed $32,535.87 for paint used during the renovation of the resort’s lodges. Donald Trump bought the resort in 2012 and renovated the golf courses and hotel over the next two years. Cueto also ruled that Trump’s company, Trump Endeavor 12, owed The Paint Stop’s $282,949.91 in attorney’s fees.
Trump’s company argued last summer and to the appellate court that The Paint Stop hadn’t followed certain Florida statutes to the letter and the Notice to Owner from The Paint Stop identified the wrong contractor. Both Cueto and the appellate court slapped those arguments down. The opinion from the latter ends:
“...we hold that the trial court correctly determined that Paint Spot substantially complied with the provisions of section 713.06(2)(a), (b), and (c), and that Paint Spot strictly complied with the time requirements of subsection (2)(a). We further hold that Trump failed to establish that it was adversely affected by the error contained in the NTO. We also affirm the final judgment awarding attorney’s fees.”
The Paint Stop operates three Benjamin Moore paint stores in Miami.
