Rental car company executive found dead in car at Miami airport lot

The body of a Doral man was found in a Miami International Airport area parking lot Tuesday morning.
Miami-Dade police and Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded around 11:30 a.m. to reports of a man unresponsive in a car parked at 4000 NW 26th St., a lot between two buildings. Police identified the body as that of Juan Alberto Miraldo, 48.
Miraldo’s death is being investigated as a homicide.
Many smaller rental car companies work out of the buildings around and across from that parking lot. Miraldo’s the president of Mirakar Car Rental and a vice president of 1 Rent Car, both of which are officially based in Doral. Mirakar uses Miraldo’s residence as its official registered address for the State of Florida, but in some places uses 2500 NW 79th Ave. That’s the principal address 1 Rent Car uses with the state.
But 1 Rent Car used an address near the parking lot, 4121 NW 25th St., last year when filing two resignations of officers with the state.
Anyone with information is asked to contact Crime Stoppers at 305-471-8477 or 866-471-8477; text 274637; or via the website.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
Comments