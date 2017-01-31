They want Trump gone. Two dozen protesters are hoping Marco Rubio will lead the way

About two dozen people gathered outside U.S. Senator Marco Rubio’s office in Doral Tuesday afternoon. With posters that read “Remove the POTUS,” protesters chanted “Stop Trump’s Swamp’s Cabinet,” as cars honked alongside Northwest 41st Street.
“To see a person of such little intellect in a leadership role and failing badly makes me sick; it makes us all fail,” said Palmetto Bay’s John Taylor, 73. “I am asking that Rubio make moves to remove [Trump]. Somebody has to step up and save this nation, save this democracy.”
Some posters read “How about appointees that actually qualified?” while others sported signs with the names “Rick Perry, Steve Mnuchin, Jeff Sessions, Scott Pruitt and Betsy DeVos” with a giant “X” over them.
Other signs said #NoWall #NoBan.
“We are here to hold our senator accountable, and to call him out to vote for his conscious before party and his personal interests,” said organizer Roberta Alba, who works with the local community organization, Move Forward South Florida.
Rubio was not in his Doral office.
“When these appointees are being nominated for the Cabinet and being vetted, we need to be sure they stand for the American values and for true democracy. We are here to get [Rubio’s] stand on this Muslim ban. The attorney general stood up for it and got fired for it. Marco Rubio, you need to be held accountable.”
Also at the protest were about five Trump supporters who told the Miami Herald: “We are here to stand with our president.”
“I am hoping to remind our senator to support our president and whatever endeavors he may have, to not become an obstructionist like the rest, for him to put our priorities in line,” said Alida Rivero of Miami. “Let’s get on with things.”
Monique O. Madan
