More development in Doral? It’s possible.

About 250 apartments may be coming to Doral.
Developers placed an item on Wednesday night’s zoning meeting agenda asking that the city approve the rezoning of ten acres of land — currently a plant nursery — from “general use” to “planned unit development.”
The item was ultimately deferred to March’s zoning hearing. The exact date has yet to be determined.
The land is located north of Northwest 41st Street and between 107th Avenue and 109th Avenue. If the rezoning is approved, the complex is expected to feature 250 apartments, a clubhouse, a pool, 2.5 acres of lakes, a small playground, pedestrian pathways and green space, records show.
The development company is Codina Partners, the same group that built Downtown Doral and is currently building 2020 Salzedo, an office and luxury rental tower in Coral Gables.
According to a staff memo, city staff recommended that the council approve the zoning change because it is consistent with the city’s comprehensive plan and “is compatible with the surrounding zoning districts.”
The property is currently zoned as “general use,” an interim district in which uses are determined by development trends. In order for a request like this to be considered, the surrounding properties have to be predominantly residential. According to the city, they are.
To the north is a shopping plaza with a Taco Bell, CVS and a bank. Behind the plaza are 258 three-story multifamily homes. East of the property is another plaza with a hotel and Chick-fil-A. Next to this center are several single-family homes. Most of the communities are gated, many of them with lake views and ample green space.
Most of the surrounding area is fully developed except for the property located to the west, where the owners are contemplating an 11,137 square-foot medical facility.
“The proposed [planned unit development] project will further several goals, objectives and policies in the Comprehensive Plan which encourage the development of a wide range of housing options and rental prices that will meet the needs of present and future residents and workers of the City,” the memo read.
The proposed development will provide parking at a ratio of 1.74 spaces per unit, for a total of 436 spaces.
