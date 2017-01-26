More development in Doral? It’s possible.

0:22 Man pardoned by Obama killed by masked men at halfway house Pause

0:58 Irula tribesmen chase pythons in the Everglades

0:36 Naika Venant's mother: I have to bury my baby

1:31 Surveillance video captures I-95 police shooting

2:26 How do you prevent suicide? Photo responses urge supporting those who are struggling

1:09 Cargo shipment from Cuba arrives at Port Everglades

7:18 Police release video of former NFL running back Ricky Williams search

1:09 Adam Gase reflects on Dolphins' loss to Steelers

1:28 Florida tourists film gator jumping into their boat, getting stuck in the railing