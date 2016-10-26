In a medical desert, a $10 million gift will turn into a hospital

A trip to the nearest hospital from jam-packed West Miami-Dade could take up to an hour. In some cases, that’s long enough to cost a life, healthcare officials say.
But on Wednesday, local political leaders and Jackson Health administrators rejoiced as they broke ground in Doral for a new medical campus, José Milton Memorial Hospital. The medical campus is just west of the Palmetto Expressway in the 7800 block of Northwest 29th Street.
“[We’re] meeting our mission of being where the residents are,” said Aristides Pallin, the new hospital’s vice president. “This was really the perfect place.”
The acute-care hospital, for shorter-term stays, is part of Jackson Health System, Miami-Dade’s public network of hospitals. In addition to its main campus west of downtown Miami, the system runs hospitals in North Miami Beach and South Miami-Dade. Trauma and other chronic medical cases would continue to be handled at full-care hospitals.
The 27.3-acre Doral project is expected to take root in what is known as a healthcare desert, an area with limited medical resources where thousands workers commute each day and scores of new residents are moving into new developments. The campus includes an ER, urgent care center and childrens’ ambulatory center. Administrators said they expect the new hospital to serve more than 585,000 people within a five-mile radius.
The 100-bed hospital received a $10 million donation from the José Milton Foundation. The gift was the largest single donation to the Jackson Health Foundation, said foundation CEO Keith Tribble.
“It’s just unbelievable in terms of what it will do in the area and the city of Doral,” Tribble said.
Ana ViegaMilton, José Milton’s daughter-in-law and the donor foundation’s president, said the decision to give to Jackson Health was to honor her father-in-law’s legacy. José Milton was a builder and developer in Miami after immigrating from Cuba. He was passionate about the Jackson Health after being treated there for a brain tumor and other health issues, his daughter-in-law said. He died last year.
She said Milton was not only impressed with the quality of care he received, but also for the care of everyone else — regardless of their background “He said, ‘You know, only in America can everyone be treated like that — the same. He was so impressed by that; he couldn’t stop talking about that.”
Jackson officials will supplement the donation with voter-approved public funds and the hospital system’s own capital reserves. The project will begin in early 2017, and the anticipated opening is in 2020. It will cost about $253 million to develop.
