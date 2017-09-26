Massive crocodile seen roaming the streets, and there was only 1 thing a cop could do

More Videos 1:47 Massive crocodile sighting shuts down neighborhood streets Pause 1:24 FEMA opens a Disaster Recovery Center at Miami Dade College Kendall Campus 2:11 Miami Heat players react to Dwayne Wade's Chicago Bulls buyout 0:43 NFL Mascot Rappels Down From Roof of London's Wembley Stadium 2:44 Trump at UN: We are prepared to take further action if the government of Venezuela persists 0:21 Protesters disrupt GOP health care hearing 3:18 Dolphins quarterback Jay Cutler talks about 20-6 loss against the Jets 3:34 Miami Dolphins players comment on their protest before the Jets game 1:36 Dolphins owner talks about players kneeling down during anthem after Trump's comments 2:32 Travelers in Puerto Rico face long waits, limited power in terminals after Hurricane Maria Video Link copy Embed Code copy

A massive crocodile sighting in the early morning hours on Tuesday, September 26, 2017, shut down the streets of a Cutler Bay, Florida neighborhood. The crocodile was spotted by a Cutler Bay police officer and he quickly summoned backup. The roads in the area were blocked off to pedestrian and vehicle traffic while calls were made to FWC and a local trapper. Since it's an endangered saltwater crocodile the trapper was not readily able to capture it. After almost two hours the crocodile walked off and swam into a nearby lake.

