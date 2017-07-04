Police investigating a death at the home of a couple accused of molesting a teen

Miami-Dade police responded Tuesday morning to at least one dead in the Cutler Bay home of a husband and wife accused of sexually molesting the wife’s teenage sister.
Dale Leary, 50, seduced one teenage exchange student from Spain named Marta San Jose, then divorced his wife to marry her, according to police.
Shortly after, police say, the newlyweds lured another young exchange student to their Cutler Bay home, where she was sexually abused over a period of years. Police identified the victim as San Jose’s own then-14-year-old sister.
Leary, a marketing and tech consultant, was arrested in June along with his one-time foreign-exchange student, San Jose, who is now 21.
Leary, while technically in custody, is on house arrest.
The home, located at 8531 SW 185th Terrace, is still jointly owned by Leary and his first wife Claudia Leary, according to Miami-Dade property records.
This breaking news bulletin will be updated as more information becomes available.
