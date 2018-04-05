A University of Miami student flipped his car into the canal connected to Lake Osceola behind the University Center late Thursday evening. Campus police said no one was injured in the accident, the Miami Hurricane reported.
A University of Miami student flipped his car into the canal connected to Lake Osceola behind the University Center late Thursday evening. Campus police said no one was injured in the accident, the Miami Hurricane reported. The Miami Hurricane
A University of Miami student flipped his car into the canal connected to Lake Osceola behind the University Center late Thursday evening. Campus police said no one was injured in the accident, the Miami Hurricane reported. The Miami Hurricane

Coral Gables

UM student flips car into canal near lake by student center

By JOAN CHRISSOS

jchrissos@MiamiHerald.com

April 05, 2018 10:16 PM

A University of Miami student drove his car across a sidewalk, over the rocks and flipped it into the canal connected to Lake Osceola behind the University Center late Thursday evening, the Miami Hurricane reported.

Patricia Whitely, the university’s vice president for student affairs, confirmed the driver was a UM student and that he was not injured, the college newspaper reported. No other injuries were reported.

The university did not identify the student.

“It’s very, very lucky for the university and for that student, obviously, because he came over and people were walking and the car flipped into the lake,” Whitely told the Hurricane.

The University of Miami and Coral Gables police departments handled the call, which came in around 8:30 p.m. Police on the scene told the Hurricane that a preliminary search indicated there were no passengers in the silver car. The police said the incident happened because the driver tried to cut another driver off to get into a parking space, according to the Hurricane.

  Comments  