Proposed walking, bicycle trails under Metrorail get up to $15M from Coral Gables

UM School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital

Associate Professor of Clinical, Deborah Salani speaks to the media about the University of Miami School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital dedication and opening ceremony. The five-story, 41,000-square-foot, fully equipped facility is uniquely designed to replicate the actual flow of activities in a real-world hospital, a primary care clinic, and home health settings, and to simulate a fully functioning health care system.