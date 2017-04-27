Plastic war: Coral Gables set to ban the bag

0:52 Giralda Al Fresco continues in Coral Gables Pause

1:16 5 things to know: California's plastic bag vote

1:14 Man wears every piece of trash he generates for 30 days

0:36 Family friends talks about the shooting death of 13-year-old Florida City girl

2:05 Peacocks divide Coconut Grove community

1:07 Previewing who the Dolphins might pick in the 2017 NFL Draft

0:47 Hit-and-run victim flung into metal pole as bystander continues to pump gas

0:52 King Tide takes park visitors by surprise

1:34 Greg Cote previews the Miami Dolphins' upcoming draft pick