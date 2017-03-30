Coral Gables police prostitution sting leads to arrest of three students, two from UM

Two University of Miami students were arrested Wednesday as a part of a prostitution sting in Coral Gables, according to police reports.
A third person, who listed her occupation as a student on her arrest form and said she attended Florida International University on her Facebook page, was also arrested.
According to police, UM student Maury Noun, 21, negotiated a deal with an undercover officer posing as a man looking for a prostitute. He was negotiating a deal for his two female student friends to have sex with the officer.
Police say they agreed that Noun would receive $3,000 as a broker of the deal, an officer wrote in the arrest report.
Noun met with the undercover officer at the restaurant at Hotel Colonnade Coral Gables, 180 Aragon Ave., according to his arrest report. He then directed his girls to a room after the officer paid the $3,000. Noun was arrested on charges including deriving proceeds from prostitution.
Meanwhile, UM student Acacia Friedman, 23 and Samara Charlotin, 19, the student connected to FIU, waited in a room and another man, also an undercover officer, came in. That officer handed over $5,000, according to the report.
“They both discussed sexual intercourse ‘going all the way’ without a condom,” an officer wrote.
Friedman was arrested and charged with prostitution. Charlotin was arrested on charges of prostitution, possession of a controlled substance and cannabis possession.
A spokeswoman for the University of Miami said she could not confirm whether Friedman or Noun were students and she couldn’t comment on the case because it was an open investigation.
A FIU spokeswoman said she wasn’t immediately able to confirm whether Charlotin was a student.
Kelly Denham, a Coral Gable police spokeswoman, said the sting was part of an “ongoing investigation,” and could not release more details.
Comments