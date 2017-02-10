Two cities look to tackle prostitution and drug dealing along Calle Ocho

5:03 Miami doctor 'removed from all clinical duties' following attack on Uber driver Pause

8:39 Boy Scouts executive: 'We have not lost our way'

0:45 Orange alligator spotted in South Carolina, nicknamed 'Trump-A-Gator'

0:53 Shelter pairs Puppy Bowl rescue with man who lost his dog to tragedy

2:13 Washington state Gov. Jay Inslee responds to 9th Circuit ruling on immigration order

0:49 Report: Marlins have ‘handshake agreement’ to sell team

1:18 'Let's stop this no-snitch mentality,' Miami lawmaker says

0:42 Are you up for the Challenge?

4:17 Khalid Sheik Mohammed's attorney discusses the letter the alleged 9/11 mastermind wrote Obama