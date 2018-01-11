Three sailboats flung into yard by Irma go back in the water — but the biggest one remains

More Videos 1:11 Sailboats wrecked on mansion lawn are removed months after Hurricane Irma Pause 2:08 Miami-Dade Police officer demonstrates new E-Ticket 1:14 Newest target for scammers: millennials 2:01 What could be the largest food stamp fraud bust in U.S. history caught on camera 4:34 The history of sexual harassment in America: five things to know 0:50 Georgia student kidnapped at knife-point 2:04 Navy base video of underwater training 3:09 Miami Dolphins end of season press conference 5:19 Should Lolita be freed? What's next for her and other large marine mammals in captivity. 1:02 Key West Holiday Parade 2017 Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Sailboats wrecked on mansion lawn are removed months after Hurricane Irma Homeowner David Ivler talks about the process of having sailboats removed from his Coconut Grove mansion's lawn months after Hurricane Irma's storm surge washed them ashore. Homeowner David Ivler talks about the process of having sailboats removed from his Coconut Grove mansion's lawn months after Hurricane Irma's storm surge washed them ashore. Pedro Portal; Edited by Justin Azpiazu Miami Herald

Homeowner David Ivler talks about the process of having sailboats removed from his Coconut Grove mansion's lawn months after Hurricane Irma's storm surge washed them ashore. Pedro Portal; Edited by Justin Azpiazu Miami Herald