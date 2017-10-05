Woman is accused of kicking a puppy in an Aventura condo elevator

An Aventura condominium’s elevator surveillance camera caught a common South Florida scene on Sept. 20: a small puppy scurrying onto the elevator ahead of the person taking it out for a walk.
What the Artech condominium camera caught next: the young woman cornering and repeatedly kicking the little dog.
She stopped to press a button on the elevator control panel. Then, she cornered the puppy in the rear right corner and resumed kicking the animal from close range, according to Aventura police.
A week later, 24-year-old Keevonna Wilson was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. She posted $5,000 bond Sept. 28.
Aventura police say Miami-Dade Animal Services removed the puppy and gave it medical treatment.
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
