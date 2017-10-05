Keevonna Wilson
Keevonna Wilson Aventura Police Department
Keevonna Wilson Aventura Police Department

Aventura - Sunny Isles

Woman is accused of kicking a puppy in an Aventura condo elevator

By David J. Neal

dneal@miamiherald.com

October 05, 2017 1:18 PM

An Aventura condominium’s elevator surveillance camera caught a common South Florida scene on Sept. 20: a small puppy scurrying onto the elevator ahead of the person taking it out for a walk.

What the Artech condominium camera caught next: the young woman cornering and repeatedly kicking the little dog.

More Videos

Texas gun store owner: Vegas shooting 'grave misusage' of guns 3:25

Texas gun store owner: Vegas shooting 'grave misusage' of guns

Pause
Woman charged with animal cruelty in Aventura 0:44

Woman charged with animal cruelty in Aventura

Police search for armed men who robbed gas station and Subway in same week 1:50

Police search for armed men who robbed gas station and Subway in same week

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft? 1:20

How do you know if you are a victim of identity theft?

UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz talks FSU and tropical storm 3:07

UM defensive coordinator Manny Diaz talks FSU and tropical storm

Tropical depression expected to become Tropical Storm Nate 0:31

Tropical depression expected to become Tropical Storm Nate

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie 0:39

Young man is struck with pool cue in Davie

Tropical depression forms off the coast of Nicaragua 0:43

Tropical depression forms off the coast of Nicaragua

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense 1:50

Defensive coordinator Matt Burke on Dolphins run defense

UM School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital 1:19

UM School of Nursing and Health Studies Simulation Hospital

  • Woman charged with animal cruelty in Aventura

    After viewing this video from Sept. 20 at the Artec Condominium, Aventura police arrested 24-year-old Keevonna Wilson for animal cruelty.

Woman charged with animal cruelty in Aventura

After viewing this video from Sept. 20 at the Artec Condominium, Aventura police arrested 24-year-old Keevonna Wilson for animal cruelty.

Aventura Police Department

She stopped to press a button on the elevator control panel. Then, she cornered the puppy in the rear right corner and resumed kicking the animal from close range, according to Aventura police.

A week later, 24-year-old Keevonna Wilson was arrested and charged with animal cruelty. She posted $5,000 bond Sept. 28.

Aventura police say Miami-Dade Animal Services removed the puppy and gave it medical treatment.

David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal

Never miss a local story.

Sign up today for a free 30 day free trial of unlimited digital access.

SUBSCRIBE NOW

  Comments  

Videos

Take the elevator to your condo without leaving your car at Porsche Design Tower

View More Video