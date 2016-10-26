Aventura Mall will shut down Thanksgiving Day. But one store inside will be open

In contrast to other South Florida malls open on Thanksgiving Day for your retail spending pleasure, Aventura Mall will be closed for its retail employees’ holiday pleasure.
But Macy’s in the mall will be open from 5 p.m. Thanksgiving until 10 p.m. close on Friday.
“Thanksgiving is a family holiday, and we’re pleased to provide our retailers with the opportunity to give their employees this special day off,” said Jackie Soffer, co-chairman and CEO of Turnberry Associates, owner and manager of Aventura Mall.
Turnberry Associates’ other two retail properties, Town Center Aventura and, up in the Panhandle, Destin Commons, also will be closed on Thanksgiving, Nov. 24.
Aventura Mall will open again at 7 a.m. the day after Thanksgiving, Black Friday.
At other major malls, the holiday spending starts on Thanksgiving Day.
Three of the four Simon-owned malls — Dadeland, The Falls and Miami International Mall — will open at 6 p.m. Thanksgiving Day and stay open until 1 a.m. Friday. If you can’t wait until the evening, Sawgrass Mills will be open from 10 a.m. until midnight on Thanksgiving. All four Simon malls run 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. that Friday.
Like its outlet competitor Sawgrass Mills in Sunrise, Dolphin Mall in Sweetwater will be open 10 a.m. to midnight Thanksgiving Day. Black Friday hours are 7 a.m. to 11 p.m.
Pembroke Lakes Mall and Hialeah’s Westland Mall will be open from 6 p.m. to midnight on Thanksgiving and 6 a.m. to 10 p.m. Friday.
High-end shoppers can enjoy their holiday feast peacefully — Bal Harbour Shops will be closed Thanksgiving Day and open 10 a.m. to 9 p.m. Friday.
