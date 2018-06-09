Pet cat dies in house fire, paramedics say. Family dog survives.

Miami-Dade Fire Rescue responded to a house fire Saturday morning that left one pet cat dead, officials said. The family dog survived.
The incident happened near Southwest 153rd Street and 102nd Avenue. The fire was contained in the garage as heavy clouds of smoke filled the rest of the home, according to Miami-Dade Fire Rescue spokeswoman Erika Benitez.
"When units arrived, the homeowner was outside and she told them her dog and cat were still inside," Benitez wrote in an email. "While one unit fought the fire in the garage, another went into the smoke-filled house to search for the animals."
"The dog was quickly found and was treated by paramedics for smoke inhalation. The cat was found but unfortunately after many attempts to revive it, it didn’t make it," Benitez said.
It was unclear what started the fire.
