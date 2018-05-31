Luxury real estate weighs down the Miami market. Values dip in ritzy Key Biscayne

Aventura, Key Biscayne and other ritzy enclaves saw their property values dip this year as a sagging condo market cut into prices and new construction slowed down from its previous boom pace.
"We are beginning to see the effects of market corrections, primarily with condominiums and high-value, single-family residential properties, such as in Key Biscayne and Sunny Isles Beach," Pedro Garcia, the county's elected property appraiser, said in releasing his office's preliminary 2018 report on real estate values. "We continue to see the same market trends as last year, with an oversupply of condominiums putting downward pressure on condo values."
The report is closely watched by local governments, which use the calculation on real estate values within their jurisdictions to determine how much property-tax revenue they would receive under current rates. It also offers the broadest look available at the county's housing market, although the results are pegged to valuations at the start of 2018.
Overall, Miami-Dade continues to see decent gains in property values, thanks to broad demand for single-family homes in the middle of the market and the completion of nearly $6 billion in new construction launched during more robust times for new sales. Countywide, property values grew 6 percent at the start of 2018. Factor out new construction, and existing values were up 3.9 percent for the year.
Middle-class neighborhoods drove much of the growth. In Key Biscayne, one of the wealthiest cities in the county, existing values saw a rare drop, declining 1.8 percent. Hialeah, a working-class stronghold about 10 miles from the coast, posted gains of 7.2 percent for existing properties.
"In general, high-end properties are dropping in value," said Lazaro Solis, the county's deputy property appraiser. "The low-end stuff is going up, and the high-end stuff is going down."
For Miami-Dade, the report brought some breathing room for the 2019 budget. The county had forecast 5 percent growth for the budget year that begins Oct. 1, a bit below the 6 percent growth reported countywide in the June 1 report. A second report, issued July 1, will provide the final values used to generate 2018 tax bills.
The undisputed leader for overall gains was Surfside, which saw values soar 43 percent over 2017. That was thanks almost entirely to the completion of the $1 billion Four Seasons luxury tower in the oceanfront city, where values of existing properties dipped nearly 4 percent. On the bottom of the scale stood Key Biscayne, an island municipality where new construction is limited. Overall values dropped 1.5 percent.
Every corner of the report portrayed a housing market cooling off, compared to the 2017 results. This year's $5.6 billion tally of new construction was down 30 percent from the $8 billlion recorded in 2017. Downtown Miami's special taxing district, known as the Downtown Development Authority, is the heart of the city's newest crop of high-rise towers.
The Downtown Development Authority district saw overall gains of nearly 13 percent in 2017. In 2018, that plunged to 3.2 percent. That was thanks entirely to new construction, too. Existing values dipped half a percent in the district.
Nelson Gonzalez, a real estate agent who specializes in luxury Miami Beach condominiums, ticked off a string of seven-figure sales he's seen or closed in recent months. But overall, the demand for pricey apartments remains cool.
"There's a lot of inventory," he said. "The buyers still have the pick of the litter."
