A decree bars police from harassing homeless people. Miami has moved to terminate it

Miami has officially moved to dissolve a 20-year-old legal agreement that protects the city's homeless from undue police harassment — a change that would allow the police to arrest the homeless for loitering.
The city filed a motion in federal court Wednesday to terminate the Pottinger agreement, a consent decree that prevents police from arresting homeless people for "life-sustaining" activities such as sleeping on the sidewalk, starting a cooking fire or urinating in public. The agreement stems from a landmark lawsuit brought against the city in the early 1990s by 5,000 homeless people and the American Civil Liberties Union to stop the police practice of arresting the homeless for loitering, saying it was unconstitutional.
For two decades, the Pottinger agreement has governed how police can interact with the homeless, but city commissioners in April unanimously passed a resolution instructing the city attorney to takes steps toward ending or amending the agreement. That resolution was sponsored by Mayor Francis Suarez and commissioners Joe Carollo and Manolo Reyes.
Wednesday's motion solidifies the city's stance that the agreement's additional protections for the homeless are no longer needed in Miami because the city can humanely steer people on the street toward services that will help them.
“The circumstances have changed and today Pottinger restricts the city from acting in the best interest of homeless persons and residents in general,” said City Manager Emilio Gonzalez, in a statement. “Without the constraints of Pottinger we can better provide services for the homeless with dignity and compassion.”
Homeless advocates and the ACLU disagree, pointing to a recent rash of incidents where some say the police have been violating the agreement and harassing the homeless.
"It's simply not true that the city's treatment of the homeless bears no resemblance to the way the police treated the homeless in the years leading up to the lawsuit," said Benjamin Waxman, the volunteer ACLU attorney handling the case.
Waxman pointed to the city's biweekly "cleanups" conducted by its Homeless Assistance Program, the team of city employees who are supposed to work with people living on the streets. Homeless people have claimed harassment, telling the Miami New Times that city workers have tried to kick them out of certain areas and and destroy their property — violations of the Pottinger agreement. In one case, a woman arrested for obstructing the sidewalk later died in custody, which activists say was because she did not receive proper medical attention while under arrest.
"We will be filing a motion to enforce the consent decree," Waxman said Wednesday.
The competing motions will force a federal judge to hear both sides before ruling on the matter, likely in the coming weeks.
Comments