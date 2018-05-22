Newcomer takes lead in Miami-Dade as Higgins and Barreiro advance to June runoff

The contest to pick a new commissioner for Miami-Dade's District 5 is heading into a June 19 runoff. Eileen Higgins, right, a first-time candidate with backing by the Democratic Party, and Zoraida Barreiro, a Republican and wife of the county commissioner who gave up the non-partisan seat, Bruno Barreiro, finished first and second respectively in the primary with most of the results in Tuesday night.