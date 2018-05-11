Video shows cop beating up his teen daughter in school office. Witnesses did nothing

New video has surfaced of a police officer beating up his 14-year-old daughter inside her school's main office.
The March 19 incident — which led to Miami-Dade police officer Raymond Rosario's arrest— happened after his daughter "disrespected her teacher" at Pinecrest Cove Preparatory Academy, according to an arrest report.
The silent footage shows Rosario slapping the girl across the face, aggressively pulling her by the hair and whipping her with a belt on her legs as school employees sit a few feet away.
Nobody flinched.
The arrest report noted that the teen "stated she did not sustain any visible injuries and/or bruises."
Rosario ultimately surrendered to police and was booked into Turner Guilford Knight Correctional Center on a felony child abuse charge. He was "relieved of duty with pay" pending an investigation, Miami-Dade police said.
His plea hearing is set for Tuesday.
