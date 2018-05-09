Stormy Daniels to perform at scandalous strip club known for trolling politicians

In what may be the greatest Miami marriage ever between pornography and politics, the most politically relevant porn star in U.S. history is coming to South Florida to dance in one of South Florida's most notorious strip clubs.
Stormy Daniels, the adult performer who was paid $130,000 during the 2016 presidential campaign to stay silent about an alleged tryst with President Donald Trump, has a contract to perform at Miami Beach's Club Madonna, an all-nude venue that's been trolling city politicians for years, according to owner Leroy Griffith.
Griffith, the godfather of smut in the Magic City, says he's got a contract with Daniels — real name Stephanie Clifford — to perform at his Washington Avenue venue over Memorial Day Weekend. An advertisement for the "Make America Horny Again" tour says Daniels will be appearing live on May 25 and 26.
Griffith declined to discuss what he's paying for the appearance.
"I got her at the right price," he said.
A payment from Trump attorney Michael Cohen to Daniels ahead of the 2016 election has dogged Trump for months. Daniels is currently suing the president for defamation. Griffith, however, says he likes Trump: "I know Donald very well. I used to travel with him."
But the appearance — scheduled during one of the most hectic weekends of the year in South Beach — seems perfect for a businessman who's provoked politicians in Miami and Miami Beach with smut theaters and controversial strip clubs for decades.
Griffith has owned burlesque houses, X-rated theaters and strip clubs throughout the East Coast and first opened up in South Florida at the Paris Theater on Washington Avenue around 1961. He fought laws restricting burlesque shows, and then he moved on to shocking the pleasure police with films like "Deep Throat."
He waged one of his most epic battles with Miami police, who raided his Pussycat Theatre 18 times between 1978 and 1987.
When Griffith eventually lost the Pussycat over $55,000 in disputed civil judgments, his theater was auctioned off on the Miami-Dade County Courthouse steps.
It was sold for $10,200 — back to Griffith.
More recently, he's sued the city of Miami Beach on multiple occasions over allegations that they've tried to shut him down or hurt his business by denying him the ability to sell alcohol. (South Beach, the belly of Miami's entertainment underworld, finds nudity and alcohol to be an unsavory combination.)
Griffith famously accused Miami Beach commissioners of extortion after they tried to get him to pay the legal bills of a commissioner's wife — whom he'd sued for defamation — in order to settle his litigation and agree to a hearing on whether to allow him to sell alcohol at his club. His club was also shut down briefly after police said a 13-year-old girl was forced to dance at Madonna in 2013.
Griffith said he was unaware of the girl's appearance at his club. He said he was away on a cruise and his head manager was also out of town for the holidays.
Daniel Capozzi, a booking agent for Daniels, referred questions about the event to Club Madonna. Griffith said the event should be a success.
"She does a whole show herself. She does a meet and greet afterward, takes photographs afterward," Griffith said. "She does a good job."
Daniels is also set to appear at CamCon later this month at Miami Beach’s SLS South Beach Hotel.
