Brother, can you spare another dime per gallon? You’ll need it at the gas pumps

March ended and April began with more pain at the pump as gas prices rose almost 7.3 cents per gallon of regular in Miami-Dade last week and a whopping 11.4 cents per gallon in Broward County.
That’s by the measurements of AAA, which said in its weekly gas price report that Florida gas prices rose 9.5 cents per gallon of regular, on average.
“Strong demand, tightening supplies, and record-high gasoline exports gave gas prices a boost this week,” AAA spokesman Mark Jenkins said in the report. “Pump prices seemed to have stalled over the weekend, but there is still potential for higher prices this spring.”
Neither Miami ($2.68) nor Fort Lauderdale ($2.71) made the podium among the most expensive places in the state to get gas. The honors go to West Palm Beach-Boca Raton ($2.77), Crestview-Fort Walton Beach ($2.73) and Port St. Lucie ($2.72).
David J. Neal: 305-376-3559, @DavidJNeal
