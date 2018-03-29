Jackson CEO gets 100k pay raise to run Miami public hospital system

Seven years into his job as chief executive of Jackson Health System — Miami-Dade’s $1.9 billion-a-year public hospital network — Carlos Migoya is getting a pay raise of about $100,000, bringing his total compensation to more than $1 million next year.
Migoya’s bosses on the Public Health Trust of Miami-Dade, which governs the taxpayer-funded system of three hospitals and 11,000 employees, voted this week to raise his annual salary to $830,000. They also extended his contract for two years, through June 2021.
Migoya, 67, was already the highest paid county employee. Under the new contract, his salary will rise by 5 percent a year, to $871,500 in June 2019 and then $915,075 in June 2020.
Migoya’s compensation includes performance bonuses that, in past years, have pushed his total pay to $1 million. And he will continue to receive about $212,000 a year in executive benefits, including health insurance, a car allowance, retirement plan and a $3,000 monthly expense account.
Joe Arriola, chairman of Jackson’s board of trustees, praised Migoya’s performance, particularly this spring when the hospital system faced a potential $58 million budget cut proposed by the Florida Senate.
State legislators preserved Jackson’s funding in a last-minute agreement, which Arriola credited in part to Migoya’s frequent trips to Tallahassee to lobby state legislators for Jackson, Florida’s largest public hospital system.
“He’s really done a fabulous job,” Arriola said. “His dedication to the job, his constant pushing, what he did this year in Tallahassee, the effort, and the energy he put behind it.”
Migoya also aced his annual performance evaluation from the seven-member board of trustees, earning the highest possible marks for leadership, strategy and operations. He was out of the country on Wednesday when Jackson trustees voted to ratify his contract.
A hospital system spokeswoman issued a statement attributed to Migoya, which read in part: “My small part of Jackson’s great story isn’t finished, and I’m excited to continue working with the world’s best healthcare professionals to serve our community.”
Migoya’s salary is comparable and even slightly below that of his peers at other South Florida hospital systems.
At Broward Health, which serves northern Broward, CEO Beverly Capasso, a former Jackson executive, has been offered a contract with an annual salary of $750,000 and potential bonuses that could raise her total pay to more than $1 million a year.
At Memorial Healthcare System, the public hospital network for southern Broward, CEO Aurelio Fernandez earns a base salary of $790,760 and is eligible for annual short-term incentive bonuses of up to 30 percent and a one-time long-term incentive bonus of up to 20 percent.
Fernandez also is eligible for a retirement package of up to 65 percent of his final average pay, or the average of his highest five years of salary plus short term bonuses.
Nonprofit hospitals in Miami Beach and South Miami-Dade pay their top executives higher salaries than the public hospital systems, such as Jackson and those in Broward, which receive dedicated taxpayer funds to help meet their missions of serving all county residents, regardless of their ability to pay.
Brian Keeley, CEO of the nonprofit Baptist Health South Florida, earned $2.25 million in salary and benefits in 2016, according to the hospital system’s tax filings, while Mount Sinai Miami Beach CEO Steve Sonenreich earned $1.9 million in salary and benefits in 2016.
Migoya, a retired banker and erstwhile auto dealer, had no hospital experience when Miami-Dade commissioners appointed him chief executive of Jackson in May 2011, when the hospital system was near bankruptcy and public officials were considering selling it.
Under Migoya’s leadership, Jackson’s fortunes turned around — most notably when Miami-Dade voters in 2013 approved spending $830 million in taxpayer funds to rebuild and expand the hospital system.
Migoya’s initial employment contract paid him an annual base salary of $590,000 plus benefits. Jackson trustees have approved three contract extensions and two pay raises for Migoya, with incentives that would pay him a $75,000 bonus plus 2 percent of any budget surpluses that exceed $1 million — up to a maximum of 50 percent of his salary.
Martha Baker, a longtime trauma nurse at Jackson Memorial and president of the labor union that represents the hospital system’s doctors, nurses and pharmacists, said Migoya’s pay raise is “well deserved” and credited the CEO with creating a culture where management and employees frequently collaborate.
“We have a seat at the table with leadership at this hospital,” she said. “Not many CEOs would allow the union to have a seat at the table.”
