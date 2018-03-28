It’s a boy! Or a girl? Baby giraffe born at ZooMiami

ZooMiami welcomed its latest addition Wednesday morning — the birth of its 52nd giraffe.
Mom is 7-1/2-year-old Sabra, who came to ZooMiami from the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines in November 2013.
Dad is 5-year-old Titan, who was born at ZooMiami in June 2012.
This is Sabra’s third calf and also Titan’s third calf — but dad gets around. His offspring were from different giraffes.
So when can you meet the newborn?
ZooMiami spokesman Ron Magill would suggest patience. Mother and the as-yet-unnamed newborn will undergo a neonatal exam to confirm the sex of the new baby. (An initial glimpse suggests the newborn is male).
The newborn will also have an overall wellness exam to help ensure a healthy start.
Mother and calf will remain off limits until the staff has determined that they have bonded well and can be introduced to the rest of the herd.
In the meantime, ZooMiami has provided plenty of adorable pictures.
