On Wednesday, March 28, 2018, ZooMiami welcomed the birth of the South Florida zoo’s 52nd giraffe. The newborn’s parents are Sabra and Titan. The sex hasn’t been determined.
Miami-Dade County

It’s a boy! Or a girl? Baby giraffe born at ZooMiami

By Howard Cohen

hcohen@miamiherald.com

March 28, 2018 05:21 PM

ZooMiami welcomed its latest addition Wednesday morning — the birth of its 52nd giraffe.

Mom is 7-1/2-year-old Sabra, who came to ZooMiami from the Blank Park Zoo in Des Moines in November 2013.

Dad is 5-year-old Titan, who was born at ZooMiami in June 2012.

giraff mom groom
Sabra grooms her new calf at ZooMiami on March 28, 2018.
Ron Magill ZooMiami

This is Sabra’s third calf and also Titan’s third calf — but dad gets around. His offspring were from different giraffes.

So when can you meet the newborn?

ZooMiami spokesman Ron Magill would suggest patience. Mother and the as-yet-unnamed newborn will undergo a neonatal exam to confirm the sex of the new baby. (An initial glimpse suggests the newborn is male).

The newborn will also have an overall wellness exam to help ensure a healthy start.

giraffe legs
Newborn calf peers out from mom’s legs at ZooMiami after its birth on March 28, 2018.
Ron Magill ZooMiami

Mother and calf will remain off limits until the staff has determined that they have bonded well and can be introduced to the rest of the herd.

In the meantime, ZooMiami has provided plenty of adorable pictures.

