Where did their Twitter go? FIU bridge builder MCM deletes social media accounts

54 FHP addresses traffic situation for Monday around FIU and Youth Fair Pause

36 Victims of the FIU bridge collapse

35 Third car removed from FIU bridge collapse rubble

55 Aerial footage of recovery efforts on Saturday as officials hope to remove FIU bridge collapse victims

177 First vehicle removed from wreckage of FIU bridge collapse

140 Second vehicle removed from wreckage of FIU bridge collapse

71 Instagram video shows collapse of FIU pedestrian bridge

51 Recovery operations continue at the site of the collapsed FIU pedestrian bridge

200 Mexican police complete training course in Miami