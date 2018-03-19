Screen grab of MCM Twitter page
Miami-Dade County

Where did their Twitter go? FIU bridge builder MCM deletes social media accounts

By MONIQUE O. MADAN

mmadan@miamiherald.com

March 19, 2018 11:16 AM

Munilla Construction Management, the construction firm behind the Florida International University pedestrian bridge that collapsed last week, has deleted its Twitter account.

It's unclear when the company did away with the page, along with content that once boasted about the state-of-the-art bridge.

The company’s Facebook and Instagram pages also have been deleted. MCM’s website and LinkedIn page are still active.

Just a week before the bridge collapsed at the center of Southwest Eighth Street and 109th Avenue, killing six people, MCM tweeted about the mammoth structure's weight.

"#FunFact: The new pedestrian bridge connecting @FIU to the @CitySweetwater weighs 950 tons, equivalent to approximately 271 elephants! #WeAreMCM," the company posted, according to cached content.

That same day, MCM retweeted the city of Sweetwater, as well as FIU.

An MCM spokesman said Monday that the company temporarily deactivated the accounts “out of consideration to the families of victims.”

“We appreciate all of the concern and kind wishes we have received from friends. The MCM team is strong and will get through this most challenging chapter in our 35-year history.”

