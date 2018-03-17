First responders remove sixth — and last — body from the FIU bridge collapse rubble

SHARE COPY LINK More Videos 32 Victims of the FIU bridge collapse Pause 35 Third car removed from FIU bridge collapse rubble 55 Aerial footage of recovery efforts on Saturday as officials hope to remove FIU bridge collapse victims 177 First vehicle removed from wreckage of FIU bridge collapse 140 Second vehicle removed from wreckage of FIU bridge collapse 71 Instagram video shows collapse of FIU pedestrian bridge 51 Recovery operations continue at the site of the collapsed FIU pedestrian bridge 200 Mexican police complete training course in Miami 53 First responders and civilians search for survivors after FIU bridge collapses 35 Heavy machinery cuts into large concrete section of the collapsed FIU bridge Video Link copy Embed Code copy

Facebook

Twitter

Email

Miami-Dade Police announced Saturday afternoon that crews removed a third car from the rubble of the Florida International University bridge collapse. The goal is to pull all remaining cars and bodies from the debris pile by Saturday night. Matias J. Ocner The Miami Herald

Miami-Dade Police announced Saturday afternoon that crews removed a third car from the rubble of the Florida International University bridge collapse. The goal is to pull all remaining cars and bodies from the debris pile by Saturday night. Matias J. Ocner The Miami Herald