Video shows rescue workers beginning to free vehicles from under collapsed FIU bridge

Shortly before dawn on Saturday, rescue workers began freeing vehicles from under the collapsed concrete bridge at Florida International University, a milestone in the two-day, around-the-clock extraction effort.
The removal of two crushed vehicles before 7 a.m. followed workers creating space below the concrete using massive inflatable straps. Authorities have already said there are no more survivors in the catastrophe, with six declared deaths.
The first vehicle is pulled from the rubble. It was very hard to film this. Sorry if the camera shakes. @MiamiHerald #fiubridge #FIUBridgecollapse pic.twitter.com/rGC0zpJde8— Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 17, 2018
The first vehicle emerged after 6 a.m., a crushed Jeep that belonged to 18-year-old FIU student Alexa Duran. Duran’s death was reported Friday as the first identified fatality of the FIU catastrophe. About an hour later, under the glare of spot lights from above, a second vehicle emerged, almost entirely flattened.
As the sun came up, the force of the 950-ton bridge that collapsed on traffic was revealed. A crane lowering the flattened vehicle onto a tow truck for a trip to the county medical examiner’s office, the body of the automobile almost gone, with only the wheels still recognizable .
Warning: Graphic. Pick-up truck is second vehicle to be pulled from #fiubridge debris. The Chevy is indistinguishable. Driver unknown. @MiamiHerald #FIUBridgecollapse pic.twitter.com/bC80qDeqLw— Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 17, 2018
The bridge that collapsed Thursday afternoon crushed at least eight vehicles beneath it. Rescue workers have spent nearly two days trying to break down and remove the concrete to get to the vehicles in order to positively identify the victims and finalize the death count.
First two vehicles pulled from underneath collapsed #FIU bridge now en route to medical examiner’s office for processing. Almost completely flattened. Officials cannot confirm if passengers inside. @MiamiHerald pic.twitter.com/cJ2nt6nWYY— Martin Vassolo (@martindvassolo) March 17, 2018
The black inflatable straps are in place (red arrows) to lift the concrete so that the cars underneath can be extracted (blue arrows). @MiamiHerald #FIUBridge #FIUBridgecollapse pic.twitter.com/u3ukSiY43F— Monique O. Madan (@MoniqueOMadan) March 17, 2018
Wreckage continued to shift Thursday and Friday, with work stopping as settling concrete forced raised concerns over further injuries from county crews assigned to remove the rubble and reach bodies trapped inside.
After the extractions, a motorcade led by two police in motorcycles escorted the pair of two trucks to the medical examiner’s office near Jackson hospital in Miami.
