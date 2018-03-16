They were at the red light when the FIU bridge came down. They sprinted to the scene.

The light at the intersection of Southwest 109th Avenue and Eighth Street was turning from yellow to red as Dania Garlobo was just coming to a stop. She was second in line from the traffic light, heading west to her job as a manicurist at a beauty salon on Coral Way.
Sgt. Jenna Mendez was driving in the opposite direction, heading east on Eighth Street, back to her office off 109th Avenue at the Sweetwater Police Department. The light was red at 109th, backing up traffic.
Same as always, for both commuters, except now there was a brand-new pedestrian bridge looming ahead of them. The span connected Sweetwater to Florida International University.
Suddenly, it dropped.
It snapped at the far ends and came down over the vehicles under it, like a mattress that was just plopping down, she said. There was almost no dust left in its wake. There was no loud bang or Earth-rattling quake.
Just a “plop.”
“I started crying. I started screaming,” Garlobo said. “I didn’t think of myself in that moment, I thought of all the people under the bridge … I thought, ‘God, there could be kids, adults, whomever, there are people under there!”
At first, Mendez was confused.
“I was at the intersection right before it. When I saw it, I thought: Why are they doing that? Why are they lowering the bridge? I was in shock.”
Then, Mendez quickly realized something terrible had happened. “I turned on my lights and sirens, wiggled through traffic, parked my car and jumped on the bridge.”
All around Garlobo, drivers left their cars and rushed toward the bridge. She got on the phone with 911.
Some help, such as Mendez, arrived immediately. She was part of a squad of Sweetwater police who were the first on the scene. She said they tended to four construction workers bleeding and badly injured.
“We had one who was not breathing. We started chest compressions,” Mendez said. “I started screaming to the crowd, saying please go find me doctors. Find me first responders.”
Two bystanders sprinted as the catastrophe unfolded outside FIU’s medical school. Soon a woman emerged telling Mendez she was a doctor.
“She began assisting with CPR,” Mendez said. Paramedics followed, and Mendez said the workers were lifted into the ambulances and rushed to the hospital.
Garlobo saw first responders pull a worker from the wreckage, blood on his face, and carried him onto a stretcher. On the street beside one car that had been caught under the bridge was a large pool of transmission fluid.
In shock, Garlobo said she stayed on the scene for about 45 minutes before police asked her to move her car. Unable to drive, her family came from Eureka Drive in southwest Miami-Dade to pick her up, she said.
She returned to FIU late Wednesday night to retrieve her car, walking by the family reunification center where friends and families who haven’t heard from their loved ones were seeking answers.
She’s still shaken, she said, so much so that she had barely had time to process one terrifying thought: “What if it had been me?”
