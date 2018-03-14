Mother of two came to Miami for cosmetic surgery. A day later, she died.

Delma Pineda had been planning her visit to Miami for months. She hoped to meet with a high school friend to recount old tales of their native Santa Ana, in El Salvador, and also to undergo cosmetic surgery meant to enhance her figure.
Pineda — a resident of San Francisco, California for two decades — arrived in South Florida accompanied by her youngest son, a 4 year-old. On the morning of the procedure, March 5, she was ready and excited for her makeover at CG Cosmetic Surgery in Miami.
The day after the operation, Pineda fell unconscious in her friend’s home and died hours later at the Jackson Memorial Hospital.
The friend, Cindy Barahona, told el Nuevo Herald that she was surprised the cosmetic operation had been performed despite the fact that Pineda, a 44-year-old medical assistant, had not been able to get one of the pre-surgery medical exams.
Never miss a local story.
Baraholna said that before the surgery workers at the clinic, located at 2601 SW 37th Ave # 100, sent them to a center so Pineda could get an ultrasound. However, that center was closed at the time. When they returned to CG Cosmetic Surgery, employees were not concerned about the missing test and proceeded with the operation.
Barahona left Pineda at the clinic and returned in the afternoon to pick her up.
Barahona said her friend was not released until 9:30 p.m. that evening and was shocked at how ill she looked.
“She looked bad,” Barahona said. “She complained a lot. She said that she was in pain, she could not move.”
Barahona said Pineda was not given any pain killers, only a prescription for medication, which they could not fill that evening because there was no pharmacy open on the way home by the time they headed out of the clinic.
Pineda spent the night between moans and cries, her friend remembers with a choked voice. The next morning, she collapsed on the bathroom floor and Barahona called 911.
Records from the Miami-Dade Medical Examiner office indicate that Pineda died on at 4:30 p.m. Tuesday, March 6.
Documents obtained from the clinic indicate that Pineda had a breast lift and augmentation, as well as, liposuction of the abdomen and flanks and a tummy tuck. The clinic documents, shared with el Nuevo Herald by Barahona, identify the doctor as Scott Loessin.
Barahona said that she was surprised when she saw those documents because Pineda had always told her she was going to have only breast augmentation. “How could they do so many things at the same time, how are allowed to play with someone's body for money?,” she said.
A close relative of Pineda, who did not want to be identified, told el Nuevo Herald that doctors from the Medical Examiner’s office said Pineda suffered a cardiac arrest and a stroke. Despite that, she was in good shape. “Healthy as a horse,” was the expression doctors used, according to the relative.
Pineda’s death is under investigation. Miami-Dade Police declined to disclose more details because the case remains under investigation.
An employee CG Cosmetic Surgery, who identified herself only as “Tatiana,” said the clinic knew nothing about Pineda’s death and added that there has been no deaths at their establishment.
CG Cosmetic Surgery has ties to an establishment previously known as Coral Gables Cosmetic Surgery, the clinic in which Linda Pérez underwent a breast augmentation on Aug. 12, 2013. After her operation, the then 18-year-old girl ended up in a coma for two weeks. She suffered brain damage, presumably due to lack of oxygen in the brain as a result of heart failure.
Images of Pérez, whose body weight dwindled to 30 pounds, were published in national and international media. Following her surgery, she was unable to speak or move.
Over time, Pérez gained back some weight and began to speak a few words. She also could stand alone for a few seconds. But doctors told the family she would never recover fully.
Records from the Florida Department of Corporations indicate that both companies — CG Cosmetic Surgery and Coral Gables Cosmetic Surgery — share the same owner: Guiribitey Cosmetic & Beauty Institute, Inc.
According to the records from the Florida Department of Health, the license for Coral Gables Cosmestic Surgery — which at the time of Pérez’s procedure was located at 1800 SW 27th Ave. — is null. The CG Cosmetic Surgery license was issued on Aug. 23, 2017. Its medical directory lists Dr. Jacob Freiman, the same name of the physician who accompanied Pérez in the ambulance when she had complications after her operation.
In addition, the Coral Gables Cosmetic Surgery Twitter account was recycled and now bears the name of CG Cosmetic Surgery.
Barahona said Pineda has researched the clinic and was confident it was a safe place.
“I asked her if she had reviewed the clinic in which she was going to do the surgery and she said yes, that she had been investigating for a year and she was sure,” Barahona said.
Following Pineda’s death, relatives in California opened an account on GoFundMe to raise fund to help pay for the transfer of the body from Miami and for funeral services.
“She spent her life taking care of others and now we have to take care of her and her family,” says the GoFundMe listing, which has raised more than $15,000 over the past week. The post also states that Pineda had returned to the clinic “and told the doctor she wasn't feeling well. Not long after she went in to the doctors office she had a heart attack and passed away.”
Family and friends also opened a group on Facebook to look for other potential victims of botched surgeries at the clinic.
“I can’t believe you're not here anymore, Delma. This world will miss you and I will miss you too. God has another angel in heaven, I love you my friend,” wrote a friend on Facebook, Sonia Carrero.
Pineda is survived by two sons, a 17-year-old and the 4-year-old, who accompanied her on the trip. The young boy is back in California with relatives.
The funeral services will be held on Friday in El Cerrito, California.
El Nuevo Herald reporter Brenda Medina contributed to this article.
Follow Johanna A. Álvarez on Twitter: @jalvarez8.
Comments