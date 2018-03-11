Hit-and-run driver tried to get away — then a man took out a sledge hammer, video shows

A hit-and-run crash quickly turned chaotic Sunday morning when the driver tried to get away, only to be stopped by very good Samaritans — one of whom had a sledge hammer.
Video obtained by Local 10 shows a silver Infiniti trying to back up and flee the scene after driving onto oncoming traffic. When the SUV attempts to take a side street, a clan of people approach the car, which sported a hanging front fender, screaming and slamming on vehicle.
One of the witnesses of the crash pulled out a hammer and smashes several windows as another person yanks off the car door handle — all while the car is still moving.
Police confirmed Sunday afternoon that there was a hit-and run crash on Northeast 36th Street and Biscayne Boulevard in Miami. Officials said the unidentified driver had been arrested and there were no injuries.
Never miss a local story.
In the footage, one elderly man throws his hands up in the air and shouts “No te muevas!” (Don’t move!”). The man stood near the wheels of the vehicle and the driver then proceeded to accelerate. About half a dozen people crowded the car as glass fell on to the asphalt.
The video ends with the SUV finding a path out of the hovering pedestrians. Another SUV can be seen making a U-turn and following close behind.
Video captures hit-and-run crash involving several vehicles in Miami https://t.co/uegR7Qyv9c pic.twitter.com/4zXG2lHKBK— WPLG Local 10 News (@WPLGLocal10) March 11, 2018
Comments