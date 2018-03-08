If you plan to drive on SW Eighth Street this weekend, you’ll be rerouted here

If you plan on driving on Southwest Eighth Street between Southwest 107th and 117th avenues over the weekend, you will have to take a detour.
That portion of the street will be closed from 9 p.m. Friday, March 9, until 5 a.m. Monday, March 12. Road crews will be constructing a portion of a future pedestrian bridge at Florida International University’s main campus in Southwest Miami-Dade.
“The closure will allow crews to move and position a 174-foot section of the FIU-Sweetwater University City Bridge,” the university said in a statement. “The bridge, sidewalks and plazas will connect the City of Sweetwater with the campus.”
The nearly 40-foot-wide pedestrian bridge will cross over Southwest Eighth Street and 109th Avenue. The $9 million bridge, which will have benches, tables and shade plazas on each end, is scheduled to be completed by December.
Last August, an 18-year-old FIU student, Alexis Dale, was killed while crossing Southwest Eighth Street at 109th Avenue.
If you approach the closed roads, you will be detoured as follows:
▪ Westbound traffic will be rerouted via southbound Southwest 107th Avenue, westbound Southwest 24th Street (Coral Way) and northbound Southwest 117th Avenue.
▪ Eastbound traffic will detour via southbound Southwest 117th Avenue, eastbound Southwest 24th Street (Coral Way) and northbound 107th Avenue
Meanwhile, the eastern part of Southwest Eighth Street will be closed on Sunday due to the Calle Ocho street festival in Little Havana. The festival takes place on Southwest Eighth Street between 27th and 12th avenues.
Monique O. Madan: 305-376-2108, @MoniqueOMadan
