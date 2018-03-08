Miami-Dade mayor taps former el Nuevo Herald editor as new spokeswoman

Myriam Marquez, former editor of el Nuevo Herald, will take on the top communications job in Miami-Dade County as the new spokeswoman for Mayor Carlos Gimenez.
The veteran editor and columnist takes on the $175,000-a-year county post with the title of senior adviser and communications director for the county. That puts her in charge of all press shops across the bureaucracy.
Marquez, who left the Spanish-language paper last summer, previously was the Miami Herald’s editorial-page editor.
Marquez replaces Mike Hernández, a political consultant hired in 2014 as Gimenez revved up for what was a successful 2016 reelection campaign. Term limits require Gimenez to exit the mayor’s office in 2020, placing Marquez in a position to help shape the outgoing mayor’s legacy. Gimenez first took office in 2011 after the recall of then-Mayor Carlos Alvarez.
In a press release, Marquez said: “I share the Mayor’s vision of improving our residents’ quality of life in cost-efficient ways that protect their pockets, and I am excited about all the innovations underway.”
