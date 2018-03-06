He once owned a small world. He bought it with $66 million of Medicare fraud

Miami businessman Rafael Arias owned much of his world, including at least eight homes around Miami-Dade County, at least three cars, a meat supermarket and 19 healthcare agencies.
Now that the 52-year-old Arias also owned his role in a Medicare fraud scheme, his life is defined greatly by what he owes: time (20 years in prison) and money ($66,430,327.87 in restitution). That was the sentence handed down to Arias last week in federal court for conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud.
All of it, except for the healthcare agencies, has been seized as partial satisfaction of that $66 million in restitution. As Arias admitted in court documents, he tried to hide his ownership of the health agencies as part of yet another massive South Florida Medicare scam.
“Arias recruited others to falsely and fraudulently represent themselves to be the owners of the agencies in order to hide Arias’ identity and ownership interest,” according to the court documents. “At Arias’ direction, these nominee owners completed and signed Medicare enrollment applications that fraudulently misrepresented the identities of the agencies’ ownership interest and managing control of the true owners and failed to disclose Arias ownership interest and managing control of the agency, contrary to Medicare’s requirements.”
From 2007 through 2015, Arias and his cronies paid patient recruiters kickbacks to refer Medicare beneficiaries to Arias-owned facilities. The facilities billed Medicare for expensive healthcare services such as physical therapy and home health. Most of the referred beneficiaries didn’t quality for home health services or the services were imaginary.
Others involved in the fraud got less time than Arias. Patient recruiter, medical clinic and home health agency owner Aylan Gonzalez got 15 years for conspiracy to commit healthcare fraud and wire fraud. On the same charges, patient recruiter and home health agency owner Ana Gabriela Mursuli Caballero got nine years, seven months in prison. Rafael Cabrera earned five years, 11 months for money laundering.
