View over the top of the aquarium at the Frost Museum of Science, toward PortMiami. The space is being renamed the Royal Caribbean Vista in honor of a gift from the cruise company.
Miami-Dade County

Donations mean new name for museum aquarium deck — and new programs for visitors

By Jane Wooldridge

jwooldridge@miamiherald.com

March 05, 2018 07:00 AM

When visitors to the Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum of Science gaze across the aquarium sky-deck toward PortMiami, they will now officially be standing on the Royal Caribbean Vista.

The museum announced the name change and several major gifts Monday. Those include $1.2 million from Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd., whose headquarters are visible from the top of the three-story aquarium. Ships from its brands — Royal Caribbean, Celebrity and Azamara — and others docked in PortMiami can be seen from the open-air space atop the museum. In addition, Royal Caribbean and Frost Science plan to collaborate on initiatives beyond the museum that will include habitat restoration, according to the museum.

Also announced was a $500,000 gift from NASDAQ, the stock trading exchange, which also hosted a remote opening bell ceremony from the museum shortly after the museum opening in May 2017.

“This generous funding will enhance the museum’s ability to develop and execute world-class exhibitions, programs and curriculums on a global scale,” said Frank Steslow, museum president and CEO, via a statement.

The museum said it previously received a $1 million gift from OPKO Health and $500,000 from Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services. Museum benefactor Dr. Phillip Frost is chairman and CEO of OPKO and chairman of Ladenburg Thalmann.

Since opening last May, the Frost Museum has drawn more than 750,000 visitors, according to management.

The Phillip and Patricia Frost Museum had its grand opening Monday morning, May 8, 2017. After several events leading up to the opening, the doors officially opened to the public after five years of construction and $305 million in costs. Emily MichotMiami Herald

