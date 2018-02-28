Baby boy dies after being found in car in shopping plaza parking lot

A 1-year-old boy died Wednesday afternoon after being found inside a car in the parking lot of a shopping plaza in Southwest Miami-Dade, police say.
The baby was taken to an area hospital, where he later died, police said.
Miami-Dade police received several calls just before 1 p.m. reporting that there was “an unresponsive child.’’
The baby was found in a car at the Bird Road Shoppes, 9540 Bird Rd. The shopping center contains a beauty salon, a barbershop, a cafeteria and watch repair, according to a Google Street View as of May 2017.
Homicide detectives learned that the boy was left unattended in a vehicle, but it was not clear for how long and whether it was intentional, police said.
NBC 6 reported that a witness said the mother left the child in the car while she worked in a nearby salon.
