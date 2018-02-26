More Videos

City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez held his first State of the City address at City Hall Chambers in Coconut Grove on Monday, February 26, 2018. C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald Staff
City of Miami Mayor Francis Suarez held his first State of the City address at City Hall Chambers in Coconut Grove on Monday, February 26, 2018. C.M. Guerrero Miami Herald Staff

Miami-Dade County

Miami’s mayor is embracing technology – including ways to help stop school shootings

By David Smiley

dsmiley@miamiherald.com

February 26, 2018 03:30 PM

Miami’s new mayor said Monday that the city’s pursuit of Amazon’s second headquarters is just the beginning of its ascendancy as a player in the tech industry as area boosters seek partnerships with Tesla, WeWork and Spotify and increasingly look to technology to help tamp down violent crime.

“Miami must be a tech-savvy city,” Suarez said in his first State of the City speech at historic Miami City Hall on Dinner Key. “If we want to make Miami competitive in a global marketplace … technology must be the economic driver of this city.”

Suarez, who at 40 years old replaces a mayor 30 years his senior, has been enamored with technology since first becoming a commissioner in 2009. He pushed a contract with ShotSpotter, a polarizing gunfire identification system that uses microphones to triangulate gunfire, and supported Airbnb when a majority of the City Commission voted to make home-sharing illegal across most of the city.

Just past his 100th day in office, Suarez said Monday that he wants to lead the city head-on into the tech sector. Earlier this month, city commissioners agreed to allow Suarez’s city manager to operate with their express consent under a veil of secrecy after Amazon required all 20 finalists to enter into a non-disclosure agreement. He alluded to another project the city is pursuing: the Latin American headquarters of music streaming service Spotify.

Miami needs “to weave a narrative that we’re a player in the knowledge-based economy, that we’re not just a glitzy fun-and-sun, low-tax city,” the mayor said in an interview.

Suarez said the city is working with Tesla to bring super-charging stations to public parking lots as the company rolls out its affordable Model 3s. He’s also pushing the city — which not so long ago admitted that getting permits for a single-family home typically takes an entire year — to create a smartphone application that will allow contractors and builders to file and track permits from their phones.

And in a more hypothetical sphere, as part of a response to the Valentine’s Day shooting at Marjory Stoneman Douglas High School in Parkland, Suarez said he’s looking into whether the city can use geofencing — a virtual mapping system that can fire off alerts if penetrated — to help track known threats around Miami schools.

“This is in the very early stages,” he said. “But it’s something I’m pursuing.”

Suspects break into Miami restaurant, rob ATM

