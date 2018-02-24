In a legal battle with Jeffrey Loria, the Marlins’ financial secrets are a top prize

David Samson, then the president of the Miami Marlins, and Jeffrey Loria, then the owner, pictured at Marlins Park in February 2015. Loria’s accountants recently concluded the former owner does not owe anything to Miami or Miami-Dade from his $1.2 billion sale of the team, despite a 2009 stadium agreement that gave the two governments a 5 percent share of certain proceeds from a sale. Al Diaz adiaz@miamiherald.com